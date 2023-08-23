News & Insights

US Markets

North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

August 23, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Elaine Lies, Chang-Ran Kim, Josh Smith, Joyce Lee, Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

Adds Japan notice, paragraph 3; Japan official paragraph 4; US official in paragraph 5; analyst in paragraph 10; background in paragraphs 7-9, 11-12

SEOUL/TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - North Korea launched what appeared to be a space rocket on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in what would be the North's second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted an emergency warning in Japan just before 4 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors.

About 20 minutes following the alert, the Japanese government followed up with a notice that the missile had passed through towards the Pacific Ocean and lifted the emergency warning.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the U.S. military was aware of the North Korean launch but declined to offer details.

"We've seen some static engine testing reported, which would be consistent with efforts to remediate problems related to the initial launch vehicle design."

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo and Josh Smith, Joyce Lee and Hyunsu Yim in Seoul; Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.