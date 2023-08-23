North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt

Adds Japan notice, paragraph 3; Japan official paragraph 4; US official in paragraph 5; analyst in paragraph 10; background in paragraphs 7-9, 11-12

SEOUL/TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - North Korea launched what appeared to be a space rocket on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in what would be the North's second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted an emergency warning in Japan just before 4 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors.

About 20 minutes following the alert, the Japanese government followed up with a notice that the missile had passed through towards the Pacific Ocean and lifted the emergency warning.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the U.S. military was aware of the North Korean launch but declined to offer details.

"We've seen some static engine testing reported, which would be consistent with efforts to remediate problems related to the initial launch vehicle design."

