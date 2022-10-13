US Markets

North Korea launches ballistic missile into sea - S.Korea military

Contributors
Josh Smith Reuters
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Friday. (Reporting by Josh Smith and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;)) nW1N2XH00R

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Friday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular