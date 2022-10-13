North Korea launches ballistic missile into sea - S.Korea military
SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Friday.
(Reporting by Josh Smith and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.