North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards sea, says South Korean military

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

September 01, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Details of the launch are being analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Thursday state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea.

Seoul announced sanctions on Friday on five North Korean individuals and one company in response to Pyongyang's launch of what it said was a space rocket last month.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

