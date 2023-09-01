North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards sea, says South Korean military

Adds details, timeline of back and forths between Seoul and Pyongyang

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Details of the launch are being analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Thursday state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea.

Seoul announced sanctions on Friday on five North Korean individuals and one company in response to Pyongyang's launch of what it said was a space rocket last month.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

