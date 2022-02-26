North Korea fires possible ballistic missile-Japan Coast Guard
TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday fired a possible ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement, in what would be the eighth such launch this year.
The latest launch by Pyongyang follows a series of missile tests last month, including what North Korea said was an nuclear-capable intermediate range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile.
