North Korea fires possible ballistic missile-Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday fired a possible ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement, in what would be the eighth such launch this year.

The latest launch by Pyongyang follows a series of missile tests last month, including what North Korea said was an nuclear-capable intermediate range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile.

