US Markets

North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills -KCNA

December 05, 2022 — 08:35 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday it has ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North's official KCNA reported, following South Korea's ongoing drills across the border.

The firing comes a day after North Korea said it fired more than 130 shells into the sea off its east and west coasts, some of which landed in a buffer zone near the sea border between the two Koreas, in what Seoul called a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.