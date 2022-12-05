North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills -KCNA

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday it has ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North's official KCNA reported, following South Korea's ongoing drills across the border.

The firing comes a day after North Korea said it fired more than 130 shells into the sea off its east and west coasts, some of which landed in a buffer zone near the sea border between the two Koreas, in what Seoul called a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

