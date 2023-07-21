News & Insights

North Korea fires cruise missiles - Yonhap

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 21, 2023 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday citing South Korean military.

A number of cruise missiles launched around 4 a.m. Saturday local time (1900 Friday GMT) were detected, Yonhap said citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This would be the latest North Korean missile launch since the reclusive nation fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Diane Craft) ((joyce.lee@tr.com;)) Keywords: NORTHKOREA MISSILES/ (UPDATE 1)

