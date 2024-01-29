News & Insights

North Korea fires cruise missiles into sea, South Korea says

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

January 29, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

Adds details from South Korean military statement, timeline

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - North Korea fired multiple unidentified cruise missiles on Tuesday into the sea off its west coast, South Korea's military said, marking the third time Pyongyang has tested cruise missiles in less than a week.

The missiles were launched at around 7 a.m. (2200 GMT on Monday), the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were closely monitoring the situation, it said.

The launch comes amid a rise in tension on the Korean peninsula and follows another barrage of cruise missiles fired by Pyongyang off its east coast on Sunday.

North Korean state media KCNA reported last week that the country had tested a new strategic cruise missile.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Ed Davies)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.