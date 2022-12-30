North Korea fires ballistic missile - Yonhap

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

December 30, 2022 — 06:20 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing South Korean military.

Japan's coast guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, which had already fallen.

It is the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year.

