North Korea fires ballistic missile -South Korea military

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

November 09, 2022 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday, but no further details, such as the projectile's flight range, were immediately available.

The launch is the latest in a record year of missile testing by the North, including an ICBM test last week, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

