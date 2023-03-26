North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast -South Korea military

Adds background and comments from Japan Coast Guard

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

Japan's Coast Guard said the projectile believed to be North Korea-fired missile has already fallen.

Other details, such as its flight range, were not immediately available.

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the North, including the firing of multiple cruise missiles on Wednesday which Pyongyang said was aimed at practicing tactical nuclear attacks.

