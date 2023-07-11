News & Insights

US Markets

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile -South Korea military

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 11, 2023 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

Adds South Korea military statement, details

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, a launch also reported by Japan's military.

No further details were immediately available about the launch, which came barely a month after North Korea's last launch.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.