North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile -South Korea military

Adds South Korea military statement, details

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, a launch also reported by Japan's military.

No further details were immediately available about the launch, which came barely a month after North Korea's last launch.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

