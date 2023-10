By Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - North Korea criticized a new U.S. strategy on countering weapons of mass destruction for describing the reclusive state as among those it considers a "persistent threat," KCNA media reported on Wednesday.

