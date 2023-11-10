News & Insights

US Markets

North Korea condemns Blinken's comments on ties with Russia -KCNA

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 10, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds KCNA quotes, background)

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry condemned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments on North Korea-Russia relations and said they only intensify political and military tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

Blinken said on Thursday he shared South Korean concerns about growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which he called a "two-way street" involving arms flows and technical support.

"The U.S. should be accustomed to the new reality of the DPRK-Russia relations," North Korea's foreign ministry said. DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"No matter what others may say, the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and Russia aspiring after independence, peace and friendship will steadily grow stronger," the statement added. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Josh Smith; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler) ((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NORTHKOREA SOUTHKOREA/USA (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.