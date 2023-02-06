North Korea calls for strengthened war readiness posture, expanded drills

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a military meeting and pledged to expand drills and beef up the country's war readiness posture, state media reported on Tuesday.

At the meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Monday, officials discussed "major military and political tasks" for this year and the "long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building," KCNA news agency said.

"Studied and discussed there were ... the issue of constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the KPA to cope with the prevailing situation and more strictly perfecting the preparedness for war," KCNA said, referring to the Korean People's Army.

It cited a visit to South Korea by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Last Tuesday, Austin and his South Korean counterpart said they would expand military drills and deploy more "strategic assets," such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers, to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war.

When asked about the tensions with North Korea during a stop in the Philippines, Austin said that the U.S. goal was to promote greater security and stability and that it remained committed to defending South Korea.

