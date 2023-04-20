North Korea accuses G7 of interference by calling for denuclearisation

Adds details of foreign minister statement via KCNA, background

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - North Korea's position as a nuclear weapons state will remain undeniable and it will "continue necessary action" until military threats from the United States and its allies are eliminated, state media KCNA said on Friday.

North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui issued a statement criticising the United States and other Group of Seven countries. The G7 foreign ministers condemned the North's April 13 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and urged denuclearisation at the end of their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

