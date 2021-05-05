North European Oil Royalty Trust's (NYSE:NRT) 39% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

Despite an already strong run, North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 39% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 45%.

Although its price has surged higher, it's still not a stretch to say that North European Oil Royalty Trust's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 21x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

For instance, North European Oil Royalty Trust's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:NRT Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

How Is North European Oil Royalty Trust's Growth Trending?

North European Oil Royalty Trust's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 58%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 62% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that North European Oil Royalty Trust's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On North European Oil Royalty Trust's P/E

North European Oil Royalty Trust appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that North European Oil Royalty Trust currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

