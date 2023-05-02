North European Oil Royalty Trust - Unit (NRT) Declares $1.05 Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 29.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.69%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 34.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in North European Oil Royalty Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRT is 0.02%, a decrease of 33.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 456K shares. The put/call ratio of NRT is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington Trust Advisors holds 53K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fruth Investment Management holds 35K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Navellier & Associates holds 24K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRT by 16.25% over the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) was organized in 1975 as the successor entity to North European Oil Corporation and North European Oil Company. The Trust is administered by five Trustees, one of whom is designated the Managing Trustee, and the Managing Director. The purpose of the Trust is to collect, hold and verify royalties paid into the Trust by the operating companies, German subsidiaries of the Exxon Mobil Corporation and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

