North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -81.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.12, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $3.12, representing a -51.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.44 and a 42.24% increase over the 52 week low of $2.19.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRT Dividend History page.

