North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.35, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $8.35, representing a -22.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.76 and a 199.28% increase over the 52 week low of $2.79.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nrt Dividend History page.

