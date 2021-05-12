North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 250% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.24, the dividend yield is 8.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $6.24, representing a -3.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.49 and a 124.28% increase over the 52 week low of $2.78.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28.

