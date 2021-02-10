North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $4.1, representing a -19.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.12 and a 87.21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.19.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

