North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.75, the dividend yield is 11.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $3.75, representing a -50.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.59 and a 71.23% increase over the 52 week low of $2.19.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

