North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB.OB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.04 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $1.26 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $11.09 million from $9.40 million last year.

