North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.72 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $2.10 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $11.78 million from $10.33 million last year.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.72 Mln. vs. $2.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $11.78 Mln vs. $10.33 Mln last year.

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