North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.15 million, or C$0.84 per share. This compares with C$0.502 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to C$11.16 million from C$8.27 million last year.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.15 Mln. vs. C$0.502 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.84 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$11.16 Mln vs. C$8.27 Mln last year.

