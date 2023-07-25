North Dakota wheat tour predicts above-average spring yields in south, east

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 25 (Reuters) - Scouts on the first day of an annual U.S. crop tour on Tuesday projected spring wheat in southern and east-central North Dakota will produce yields that are slightly lower than last year but bigger than the five-year average.

The Wheat Quality Council tour said participants estimated an average hard red spring wheat yield of 48.1 bushels per acre after surveying 130 fields, compared to the tour's day-one findings in 2022 of 48.9 bushels. The five-year average is about 40.2 bushels, excluding 2020 when no tour was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traders, millers and exporters are monitoring results from the tour after Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain export deal last week fueled concerns about global supplies.

North Dakota is the largest producer of spring wheat in the United States, the fourth-largest wheat exporting nation. Hot, dry weather has hurt the crop, which is used in artisanal breads, pizza dough and bagels or blended with lesser grades of wheat to improve flour quality.

Hotter than normal temperatures this week will likely stress fields further, the North Dakota Wheat Commission said on Tuesday.

"Despite the less than ideal conditions, the crop is hanging in there," the commission said.

As of Sunday, 49% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-excellent condition, down from 51% a week earlier and from 68% last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

The tour will assess fields in northern North Dakota on Wednesday before releasing a final yield estimate on Thursday.

