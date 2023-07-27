North Dakota spring wheat yield seen down from 2022 as drought widens -tour

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Spring wheat yields in North Dakota, the top-producing state, will exceed the five-year average but fall short of last year as farmers grapple with an expanding drought, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Thursday.

The Wheat Quality Council tour predicted an average yield of 47.4 bushels per acre, compared to the tour's five-year average of 40.1 bushels and the 2022 tour's estimate for 49.1 bushels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting North Dakota's spring wheat yield at 47 bushels per acre, down from 50 bushels last year.

Grain traders are monitoring conditions of spring wheat, used in foods ranging from pizza crusts to bagels, after Russia ignited global supply concerns by quitting the deal that allowed safe Ukrainian crop exports from Black Sea ports. Other major shippers are suffering from drought.

On North Dakota's farms, dryness worsened, after cold, wet weather delayed springtime plantings in some areas. Drought Monitor data issued Thursday showed 44% of the state's spring wheat was in drought areas as of Tuesday, up from 32% a week earlier and 24% two weeks ago.

"I'm surprised the yields are as high as they are," said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management in Fargo, North Dakota. "I do think there are going to be some lower yields if we don't see some follow-up rains."

North Dakota will probably continue to receive lighter-than-normal rainfall, though most crop damage from dryness is likely factored in, said Drew Lerner, president of forecaster World Weather Inc.

"We're just not going to have the moisture that everyone wants," he said.

U.S. millers and bakers have hoped for a good crop to offset harvest losses from drought in the southern Plains hard red winter wheat belt.

"This is a year when we need the wheat," Dave Green, Wheat Quality Council executive vice president, said on a webcast. "It looks like we're on the edge of skating through another narrow doorway to get another good crop that's planted late."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.