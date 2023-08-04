News & Insights

North Dakota regulator rejects Summit Carbon Solutions carbon pipeline application

August 04, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

By Leah Douglas

By Leah Douglas

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Friday rejected a permit application from Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions to run 320 miles (514.99 km) of pipeline through the state to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to an underground storage site.

The three-member commission said in its order that Summit had "failed to meet its burden of proof to show the (project) will produce minimal adverse effects on the environment and upon the welfare of the citizens of North Dakota."

Summit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)

((Leah.Douglas@thomsonreuters.com;))

