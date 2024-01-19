News & Insights

North Dakota oil output off 30% due to extreme cold

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

January 19, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - About 30% of North Dakota's oil output remained shut in due to extreme cold weather and operational challenges, the state's pipeline authority said on Friday.

Oil output in the third largest oil producing state was estimated to be down 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 400,000 bpd, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. That compared with production outage of 500,000 bpd to 550,000 bpd previously.

