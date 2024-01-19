North Dakota oil output off 30% due to extreme cold

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - About 30% of North Dakota's oil output remained shut in due to extreme cold weather and operational challenges, the state's pipeline authority said on Friday.

Oil output in the third largest oil producing state was estimated to be down 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 400,000 bpd, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. That compared with production outage of 500,000 bpd to 550,000 bpd previously.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.