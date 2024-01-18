North Dakota oil output down by 40% due to extreme cold weather

HOUSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - About 40% of North Dakota's oil output remained shut-in due to extreme cold weather and operational challenges, the state's pipeline authority said on Wednesday.

Oil output in the third largest oil producing state was estimated to be down 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 550,000 bpd, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. That compared with production outage of 650,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

