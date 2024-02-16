North Dakota natgas output hits record high in Dec, flaring eases

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Natural gas production in North Dakota in December rose to a record 3.525 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from the prior all-time high of 3.469 bcfd in November, while gas flaring eased.

Producers burned off, or flared, 0.174 bcfd of gas in December, down from an estimated 0.188 bcfd in November, keeping the percentage of gas flared at around 95%, the North Dakota Industrial Commission said in a report on Thursday.

Flaring levels hit a peak of 36% in September 2011.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

The commission has set a goal of capturing at least 91% of gas pulled out of the ground after Nov. 1, 2020.

The number of producing wells, both oil and gas, rose to a preliminary record high of 18,753 in December from the previous all-time high of 18,743 in November.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

