North Dakota, Iowa join other U.S. states in banning TikTok from state-owned devices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 14, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - North Dakota and Iowa have joined a growing number of U.S. states in banning the Chinese-owned short-video-sharing app TikTok from state-owned devices, citing national security concerns.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued directives on to prohibit executive branch agencies from downloading the app on any government-issued equipment. Around a dozen U.S. states have taken similar actions to bar TikTok from state-owned devices, including Alabama and Utah earlier this week.

