US Markets
BLK

North Carolina Treasurer calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to resign

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

December 09, 2022 — 11:29 am EST

Written by Ross Kerber for Reuters ->

By Ross Kerber

Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Carolina's state treasurer on Friday called for BlackRock Inc BLK.N Chief Executive Laurence Fink to resign or be removed from the top asset management firm, citing "his focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives."

The statement from Treasurer Dale Folwell is the latest from a U.S. Republican politician criticizing BlackRock over sustainable investing. North Carolina state retirement systems have about $14 billion invested through BlackRock, mainly through passive funds, Folwell's release said.

BlackRock did not immediately comment.

BlackRock, with over $8 trillion under management, faces a growing Republican backlash against corporations embracing ESG factors to guide investment decisions. However, many Democratic officials and investors want companies to come to terms with issues like climate change or workforce diversity.

Earlier this week, small activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners also sought Fink's departure over the company's ESG efforts, including alleged contradictions in the way BlackRock handled its exposure to thermal coal companies.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 412 0093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.