North Carolina Treasurer calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to resign

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

December 09, 2022 — 10:19 am EST

Written by Ross Kerber for Reuters ->

BOSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Carolina's state treasurer on Friday called for BlackRock Inc BLK.N CEO Laurence Fink to resign or be removed from the top asset management firm, "due to his focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives," according to a press release from the treasurer's office.

The comments from Treasurer Dale Folwell are the latest from a U.S. Republican politician criticizing BlackRock over sustainable investing. North Carolina state retirement systems have about $14 billion invested through BlackRock, mainly through passive funds, Folwell's release said.

