North Carolina Supreme Court delays primary elections until May 2022

Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered primary elections in the state delayed from March until May of 2022, citing legal challenges to gerrymandered political maps, the New York Times reported.

