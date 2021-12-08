North Carolina Supreme Court delays primary elections until May 2022

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered primary elections in the state delayed from March until May of 2022, citing legal challenges to gerrymandered political maps, the New York Times reported.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

