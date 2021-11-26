North Carolina shopping mall locked down after reports of gunshots -local media

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Police responded to reports of gunshots at a North Carolina mall on Friday, locking customers inside stores while they investigated, local media reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.