North Carolina Rep. Tim Moore Sold Over $365K Worth of American Airlines Group Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on April 14, 2025 reveals Representative Tim Moore's recent sale of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stock, valued between $365,005 and $900,000. The transaction took place on April 14, 2025, as per the April filing.

At this time, American Airlines Group shares are trading up 0.1% at $9.59.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Tim Moore completed 76 stock transactions totaling more than $3.85 million. Harley-Davidson and Ford Motor stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Tim Moore's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date American Airlines Group AAL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X ETF TNA $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31 Ford Motor F STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31 Yieldmax Smci Optn Inc Strg ETF SCMY $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-31 Yieldmax Msci Optn Inc Strg ETF SMCY $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-03-28

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Latest Ratings for AAL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

