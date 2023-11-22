North Carolina justice loses bid to block diversity critique ethics probe

By Nate Raymond

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge has rejected North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls' bid to block a state judicial ethics commission from investigating her over comments she made about the lack of diversity in the state's courts.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen in Greensboro on Tuesday rejected Earls' request for a preliminary injunction that she said was necessary to prevent the North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission from chilling her free speech.

Pressly Millen, a lawyer for Earls at Womble Bond Dickinson, vowed an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The ruling, in our view, fails to recognize the significance of the constitutional violations to which Justice Earls has been subjected by the continuing investigations of the Judicial Standards Commission," he said in a statement.

The commission began its probe after Earls, one of two Democrats and the only Black woman on the seven-member state high court, spoke to a legal news organization about her court's recent record on issues concerning diversity.

Earls spoke to Law360 in a June article about "implicit biases" among her colleagues, a lack of Black law clerks being hired and how the court's new conservative majority had disbanded a commission tasked with examining racial and gender inequality in the judicial system.

The 16-member Judicial Standards Commission notified Earls in August that it was examining whether her comments may have violated the North Carolina Code of Judicial Conduct by alleging her colleagues were "acting out of racial, gender, and/or political bias in some of their decision-making."

The panel is examining whether her actions violated Canon 2A of the Code of Judicial Conduct, which requires a judge to conduct herself "at all times in a manner which promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary."

Earls in a lawsuit filed in August called the commission's actions a "blatant attempt to chill my First Amendment rights to freedom of speech" under the U.S. Constitution which had prompted her to turn down opportunities to speak and write.

But Osteen, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, declined to interfere in an ongoing state proceeding "involving an important state interest, specifically, enforcing the Code and maintaining the integrity of the judiciary."

He said Earls had plenty of opportunity to raise her First Amendment arguments during the commission's proceedings. But even if he did judge the merits of her case, Osteen said he would likely still reject her First Amendment arguments.

"The State has an interest in such an allegation as it may reflect upon the integrity of the judiciary," he wrote.

The case is Earls v. North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission, et al, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, No. 23-cv-00734.

For Earls: Pressly Millen of Womble Bond Dickinson

For the commission: Jonathan Ellis of McGuireWoods

Read more:

N.C. justice sues claiming ethics probe seeks to chill diversity critique

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.