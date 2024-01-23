North Carolina judge to head US judiciary's administrative arm

By Nate Raymond

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said he had selected U.S. Senior District Judge Robert Conrad to serve as the new director of the federal judiciary's administrative arm starting on March 1.

Conrad, a senior judge in North Carolina's Western District, will succeed U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, a Brooklyn judge who is retiring after serving as the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts since 2021.

Mauskopf's retirement from the judiciary was announced in November and will take effect Jan. 31. Deputy Director Lee Ann Bennett will serve as an acting director for the Administrative Office for a month until Conrad assumes his new position.

"I welcome Judge Conrad to his new position," Roberts said in a statement. "His long service to our branch in many important capacities makes him well-suited to lead the AO in tackling the issues that the Judiciary faces now and in the years ahead."

Conrad, 65, is a former federal prosecutor who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina from 2001 to 2004. He was appointed to the bench by Republican former President George W. Bush in 2005.

He served on the judiciary's top policy making body, the Judicial Conference, from 2015 to 2020, and has been a member of several key committees, including currently its Advisory Committees on Criminal Rules.

He chaired the judiciary's COVID-19 Task Force on Reconstituting the Jury Trial, which issued a 2020 report that aimed to help courts develop protocols to minimize health and safety risks for jurors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As director of the Administrative Office, he will oversee an agency with over 1,000 employees that provides administrative support to judges and federal public defenders nationally.

He will also serve as the judiciary's liaison to Congress, work that includes advocating for the judiciary's budget requests.

