US Markets
PLL

North Carolina county zoning changes to affect Piedmont Lithium project

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

A North Carolina county on Tuesday added several mining-related standards to its zoning regulations, taking steps that directly affect a proposed mine in the area from Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A North Carolina county on Tuesday added several mining-related standards to its zoning regulations, taking steps that directly affect a proposed mine in the area from Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O.

The Gaston County board of commissioners unanimously approved standards for lighting, noise-reduction, blasting and other mining-related activities. The new rules came after commissioners in August set a 60-day mining moratorium.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular