North Carolina county zoning changes to affect Piedmont Lithium project

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A North Carolina county on Tuesday added several mining-related standards to its zoning regulations, taking steps that directly affect a proposed mine in the area from Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O.

The Gaston County board of commissioners unanimously approved standards for lighting, noise-reduction, blasting and other mining-related activities. The new rules came after commissioners in August set a 60-day mining moratorium.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

