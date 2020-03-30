North Atlantic to halt production at Canada refinery due to coronavirus concerns

Adds company comments

March 30 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Refining Limited confirmed its 130,000 barrels per day Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada has decided to pause production activities in response to coronavirus.

The refinery will maintain a reduced workforce, the company said in a statement dated March 29.

"While we have no cases of COVID-19 at the Refinery, our actions are consistent with the advice of public health officials to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," it said.

Though the period of the shutdown is uncertain, it could be anywhere from 2 to 5 months, a local media report dated March 29 had earlier said citing the president of the United Steelworkers Union.

