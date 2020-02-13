North American trucking company TFI International prices US IPO at $33.35

IPOs
TFI International, which provides trucking and logistics services in North America, raised $200 million by offering 6 million shares at $33.35, the equivalent of its last close price on the TSE (CAD $44.20).

TFI International plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TFII. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

