News & Insights

Stocks
CNI

North American rail traffic down down 0.6% for the week ending October 19

October 23, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Association of American Railroads or, AAR, reported U.S. rail traffic for the week ending October 19. For this week, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 510,730 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.1% compared with the same week last year. Total carloads for the week ending October 19 were 223,278 carloads, down 4.6% compared with the same week in 2023, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 287,452 containers and trailers, up 6% compared to 2023. Five of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase compared with the same week in 2023. They included grain, up 3,052 carloads, to 23,372; miscellaneous carloads, up 1,015 carloads, to 9,992; and farm products excl. grain, and food, up 898 carloads, to 18,082. Commodity groups that posted decreases compared with the same week in 2023 included coal, down 8,261 carloads, to 58,350; nonmetallic minerals, down 3,771 carloads, to 30,281; and metallic ores and metals, down 3,551 carloads, to 18,884. For the first 42 weeks of 2024, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 9,142,601 carloads, down 3.3% from the same point last year; and 11,042,994 intermodal units, up 9% from last year. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first 42 weeks of 2024 was 20,185,595 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.1% compared to last year. North American rail volume for the week ending October 19 on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 333,360 carloads, down 4.4% compared with the same week last year, and 368,573 intermodal units, up 3.1% compared with last year. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 701,933 carloads and intermodal units, down 0.6% . North American rail volume for the first 42 weeks of 2024 was 28,077,581 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.3% compared with 2023….Publicly traded companies in the space include CN (CNI), CSX (CSX), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), (TRN), Greenbrier (GBX), FreightCar America (RAIL), L.B. Foster (FSTR), Wabtec (WAB), GATX (GATX) and Rail Vision (RVSN)…

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNI
CP
CSX
FSTR
GATX
GBX
NSC
RAIL
RVSN
TRN
UNP
WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.