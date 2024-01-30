North American pipeline operator Enbridge to cut 650 jobs -media report

Jan 30 (Reuters) - North American pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO plans to cut its workforce by 650 jobs in February, according to a media report.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge sent a memo to staff on Tuesday advising of the cuts, which will begin in February and be completed by March 1, the Calgary Herald reported.

Enbridge could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

