North American oil company bankruptcies jump in 2019 -report

The number of oil company bankruptcies rose 50% in 2019 over the previous year, as a slide in prices continued to shake producers in the United States and Canada, Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone said in a report released on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.