North American laws for ammonium nitrate best in the world: Nutrien

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 11 (Reuters) - North America's regulations for handling ammonium nitrate, a potentially explosive product used in fertilizer and in the mining industry, are the strictest in the world, the chief executive of Canadian fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Tuesday.

An explosion of an ammonium nitrate stockpile last week in Beirut killed at least 171 people, injured 6,000 and left a quarter of a million people homeless.

