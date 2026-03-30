Markets

North American Financial 15 Split's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/31/26

March 30, 2026 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/31/26, North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FFN-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0625, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of FFN.PRA's recent share price of $10.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of FFN.PRA to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FFN.PRA shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.00%.

As of last close, FFN.PRA was trading at a 7.10% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFN.PRA shares, versus FFN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FFN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0625 on North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:

FFN.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

In Monday trading, North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FFN-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFN.TO) are up about 0.2%.

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing
 CPS Options Chain
 High-Yield REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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