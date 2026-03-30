North American Financial 15 Split's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/31/26

As of last close, FFN.PRA was trading at a 7.10% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFN.PRA shares, versus FFN:
Below is a dividend history chart for FFN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0625 on North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Monday trading, North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FFN-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFN.TO) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing
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