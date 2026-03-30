North American Financial 15 Split's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/31/26

On 3/31/26, North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FFN-PRA.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0625, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of FFN.PRA's recent share price of $10.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of FFN.PRA to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FFN.PRA shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.00%.

As of last close, FFN.PRA was trading at a 7.10% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFN.PRA shares, versus FFN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0625 on North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, North American Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FFN-PRA.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFN.TO) are up about 0.2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.