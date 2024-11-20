News & Insights

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Dividend Update

November 20, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

North American Financial 15 Split Corp A 2019-01.12.24 (TSE:FFN) has released an update.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced its monthly dividend distribution for both Class A and Preferred shares, set to be paid on December 10, 2024. The company invests in a portfolio of leading financial services firms across Canada and the U.S., including major banks and insurance companies. Since inception, the total distribution to Class A and Preferred shareholders has reached $28.79 per share.

