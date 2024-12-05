North American Construction upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded North American Construction (NOA) to Outperformer from Neutral with a price target of C$38, up from C$30, as the analyst took over coverage of the stock. The firm, which expects that the annual oil sands re-contracting cycle will be “an ongoing uncertainty,” sees North American Construction Group’s business being “difficult for customers to displace” and views the company as “an underappreciated growth story.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NOA:
- North American Construction Group Lands Major Contract
- North American Construction sees FY25 adjusted EPS $4.15-$4.45
- North American Construction announces regional services contract
- North American Construction sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.00-$1.10
- North American Construction price target raised to C$45 at National Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.