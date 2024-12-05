North American Construction upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded North American Construction (NOA) to Outperformer from Neutral with a price target of C$38, up from C$30, as the analyst took over coverage of the stock. The firm, which expects that the annual oil sands re-contracting cycle will be “an ongoing uncertainty,” sees North American Construction Group’s business being “difficult for customers to displace” and views the company as “an underappreciated growth story.”

