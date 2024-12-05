North American Construction sees FY25 adjusted EPS $4.15-$4.45

Consensus $4.36. Sees revenue $1.4B-$1.6B, consensus $1.27B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NOA:
- North American Construction announces regional services contract
- North American Construction sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.00-$1.10
- North American Construction price target raised to C$45 at National Bank
- North American Construction Group Wins Major Oil Sands Contract
- North American Construction Group Reports Record Q3 Revenue
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.